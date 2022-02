One person has died in an apartment fire late Tuesday night.

Five Cities Fire Authority received reports at 10:10 p.m. of a trapped victim in an apartment on the 500 block of Ide St.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department used fire extinguishers to stave off the flames until FCFA arrived. However, they were unable to save the victim.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is underway.