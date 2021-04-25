One dead in vehicle rollover along Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County

One person is dead following a vehicle rollover in Santa Barbara County

Around 12:45 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle rollover on Highway 154 near W Camino Cielo.

Upon arrival, first responders found one person, the driver, who was partially ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle.

The driver, estimated to be in their 20' or 30's, was pronounced dead on scene.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said they will be on scene all afternoon for extrication.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

