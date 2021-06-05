One injured in vehicle rollover in Montecito

One person was sent to the hospital Saturday after a car rolled over on southbound Highway 101 at San Ysidro.

According to the Montecito Fire Department, the driver was the only person person in the car and he suffered minor injuries.

Hwy 101 south was closed briefly, 15-20 minutes, but has since reopened. Thanks to @CSFPD, @sbsheriff and AMR for assisting pic.twitter.com/R2vmgMkmkN — Montecito Fire (@montecitofire) June 5, 2021

California Highway Patrol says the vehicle hit a guardrail and flipped at about 11:10 a.m., causing lanes to be closed for about 15 to 20 minutes.

All lanes are now open, Carp-Summerland Fire and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.