One injured, man arrested in Los Osos shooting incident

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Los Osos Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street at about 1:15 a.m.

When detectives arrived they discovered that a shooting had happened in the area and they immediately began searching for the person responsible.

Deputies were able to quickly find 20-year-old Christian CambrayMartinez of Los Osos and determined he was involved in the shooting.

CambrayMartinez was taken into custody and booked into County jail on numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon and violating his probation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.