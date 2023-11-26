Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One injured, man arrested in Los Osos shooting incident

SLO County Sheriff's Office
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Inflammatory flyers have yet again been left on the doorsteps of multiple homes but this time in the Los Osos area according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
SLO County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 15:51:30-05

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Los Osos Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street at about 1:15 a.m.

When detectives arrived they discovered that a shooting had happened in the area and they immediately began searching for the person responsible.

Deputies were able to quickly find 20-year-old Christian CambrayMartinez of Los Osos and determined he was involved in the shooting.

CambrayMartinez was taken into custody and booked into County jail on numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon and violating his probation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg