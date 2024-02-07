One injured, seven displaced in Lompoc apartment fire

Early Monday morning Lompoc Fire Fighters responded to reports of an explosion and structure fire.

It happened at about 2:00 a.m. at 828 North G Street.

When fire crews arrived, they found moderate smoke emitting from an apartment with people standing outside.

Crews, along with Lompoc Police, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments, were able to quickly knock down the small fire inside a bathroom and prevent extension to the adjoining units.

Seven residents were displaced and one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.