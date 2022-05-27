Man killed in crash along Hwy 101 in Goleta

One person has been killed in a vehicle crash along northbound Hwy 101 north of Goleta on Friday.

Crews responded to reports of a truck fire at about 2:22 p.m. along the highway near Las Varas Canyon Rd. The white truck went off the road and hit an oak tree, officials say.

The male driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews remained on scene Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.