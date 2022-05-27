Watch
Man killed in crash along Hwy 101 in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The male driver of a white truck went off the road and struck an oak tree along northbound Hwy 101 north of Goleta, officials say. He had to be extricated and did not survive.
Posted at 3:02 PM, May 27, 2022
One person has been killed in a vehicle crash along northbound Hwy 101 north of Goleta on Friday.

Crews responded to reports of a truck fire at about 2:22 p.m. along the highway near Las Varas Canyon Rd. The white truck went off the road and hit an oak tree, officials say.

The male driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Santa Barbara County Fire crews remained on scene Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

