Multiple agencies responded to a four-vehicle crash that killed one person on Friday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Brown Rd. and Hwy 1 in Santa Maria, officials say. Initial reports indicate the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff and Santa Barbara County Fire Department were among the agencies responding.

KSBY has reached out to agencies involved for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.