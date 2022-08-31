One killed in motorcycle crash along Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara

At least one person has died in crash along Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, officials say.

A crash involving a motorcycle happened at around 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101, just south of Salinas St.

One of the lanes of the highway is closed while crews clear the area, Caltrans said in a tweet.

Santa Barbara CHP officials say the closure will last for a few hours.

Traffic crash on US 101 NB south of Salinas. #1 lane will be blocked for a few hours. Please drive slow through the area. pic.twitter.com/K3e3Gr09ls — CHP Santa Barbara (@CHP_SantaBarb) August 31, 2022

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner is headed to the the crash.

So far, there is no word on how many people were involved.