One killed in motorcycle crash along Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara

One northbound lane of the highway will be closed for a few hours
Santa Barbara CHP
At least one person died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning. Officials expect one lane of northbound Hwy 101 to be closed for several hours.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Aug 31, 2022
At least one person has died in crash along Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning, officials say.

A crash involving a motorcycle happened at around 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101, just south of Salinas St.

One of the lanes of the highway is closed while crews clear the area, Caltrans said in a tweet.

Santa Barbara CHP officials say the closure will last for a few hours.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner is headed to the the crash.

So far, there is no word on how many people were involved.

