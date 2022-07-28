One killed in motorcycle crash near Vandenberg Space Force Base

UPDATE (8:33 a.m.) - CHP reports both north and southbound lanes of Hwy 1 have been closed.

Northbound Hwy 1 is blocked at the main gate of Vandenberg Space Force Base. Southbound Hwy 1 is closed at the South Y, where Hwys 1 and 135 split.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner is headed to the crash.

#Hwy1 closed near Vandenberg Space Force Base following motorcycle incident at #Hwy1/San Antonio Road. Northbound #Hwy1 closed at the VSFB main gate. Southbound #Hwy1 closed at the south y. Unknown estimated time of reopening. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) July 28, 2022

(8:23 a.m. ) - One person is dead, and another is critically injured, after a head on motorcycle crash near Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:42 a.m. along Hwy 1 near Firefighter Rd., south of San Antonio Rd.

All southbound lanes of the highway are closed by the crash. One northbound lane is also closed.

California Highway Patrol reports two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. Report logs indicate a vehicle heading northbound on Hwy 1 crossed the center divide and hit the motorcycle head-on. Shortly after, a nearby vehicle also hit the motorcycle.

A witness who reported the crash said the motorcycle caught fire.

#HWYInc: Fatality Motorcycle accident with 2 vehicles involved. HWY 1/ San Antonio Rd. VAFB to handle. SBC ME34 cxl. SBC M34 to continue. 1 Red, 1 Black tag. C/T 07:49 — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 28, 2022

Officials have not identified the individual killed in the crash.

Vandenberg Space Force Base is handling the investigation.