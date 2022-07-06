One killed in multi-vehicle crash on HWY 101 in Templeton

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Templeton Tuesday night.

CHP says that at 7:04 p.m., a male driver of a 2009 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed, northbound on HWY 101, north of HWY 46 West.

The driver clipped a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser, just south of the South Spring St. off-ramp.

The impact caused the Dodge to rotate out of control into the median and crash into a dirt embankment.

The vehicle then went airborne and landed on its roof.

The driver of the Dodge died during the crash. He has not been identified at this moment.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or was distracted.

The crash caused minor damage to the Toyota. A passenger suffered a minor injury, while the driver and two other passengers did not suffer injuries.

