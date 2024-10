Early Thursday morning CHP reported a traffic collision involving an overturned semi truck on Highway 101 north of Buellton.

The initial reports came in just after 2 a.m.

We do not have information on injuries, but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

CHP officials say that the number one lane is expected to be closed through at least noon Thursday to allow for cleanup.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.