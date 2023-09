The organization "Comite Civico Mexicano de Guadalupe" is celebrating its 100th anniversary, so they hosted a two-day celebration to also celebrate Mexico's independence day.

On Sunday there was a traditional "fiestas patrias" parade at noon which began at Guadalupe and Fifth Streets.

There was music, performances by various dance groups, food, and informational booths at Leroy Park on Eleventh Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.