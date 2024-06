A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police say the call came in at around 10:15 p.m. for the 400 block of N. Benwiley St.

When officers arrived, police say they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one of the men reportedly died from his injuries.

The other is expected to recover.

If you have information on the shooting, you’re asked to call Santa Maria police.