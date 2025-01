The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Montecito.

It was reported at about 11:53 a.m. in the area of Glenview Rd. and Woodley Rd.

Sheriff's officials say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Another man, considered a person of interest, was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff's office, it appears the two men were not familiar with each other but their investigation into the incident is ongoing.