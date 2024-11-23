One of Dystiny Myers' killers denied parole

Jason Greenwell, one of the people convicted of killing 15-year-old Dystiny Myers in 2010, will remain behind bars for at least another three years.

Greenwell was denied parole at a parole suitability hearing on Thursday, according to a representative from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Greenwell was one of five people found to be responsible for Myers' death. The teen was tortured and beaten; her killers then drove from Nipomo to an area near Santa Margarita where they dumped and burned her body.

In 2013, Greenwell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison.

He became eligible for parole for the first time in 2021 and was granted parole by the parole board. However, after reviewing the case, California Governor Gavin Newsom reversed the parole board's decision.

In 2023, he was granted parole once again, and once again, Gov. Newsom reversed it.

Greenwell will reportedly be up for parole again in three years. He is currently being held at San Quentin State Prison.

Of the other four killers, Ty Michael Hill, Frank Jacob York, and Rhonda Wisto are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole. Cody Miller took his own life in prison in June 2016.