Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash near Shandon

shandon crash.jpeg
CAL FIRE SLO
shandon crash.jpeg
Posted at 12:38 PM, May 14, 2024

CAL FIRE SLO responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Shandon Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 11:46 a.m. along Highway 46 East near West Centre Street.

According to fire officials, a single-vehicle rolled over with three passengers inside.

First responders say at least one person was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries and two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg