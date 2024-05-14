One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash near Shandon

CAL FIRE SLO responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Shandon Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 11:46 a.m. along Highway 46 East near West Centre Street.

According to fire officials, a single-vehicle rolled over with three passengers inside.

First responders say at least one person was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries and two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.