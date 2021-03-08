UPDATE: CHP identifies motorcyclist killed in crash near Pozo

UPDATE: CHP has identified the motorcyclist as Fredrick Witherspoon, 38, of Paso Robles.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Pozo Sunday afternoon.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, emergency crews responded to reports of a single motorcycle crash near the intersection of W Pozo Rd. and Hi Mountain Lookout Rd. around 3 p.m.

The driver slid out and lost control just down the road from the Pozo Saloon, according to a CAL FIRE SLO report.

Officials said the reporting party attempted CPR on the motorcyclist before paramedics arrived on scene.

However, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities.

As of Monday morning, CHP had not released the name of the 38-year-old man who died and said drugs and/or alcohol had not been ruled out as possible contributing factors in the crash.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

