Fatal crash leads to small vegetation fire in Shandon

CAL FIRE SLO
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jul 25, 2021
One person has died following a vehicle crash in Shandon.

According to CAL FIRE SLO officials, a single vehicle crashed while on Highway 41 near Wood Canyon Rd. and then caught on fire.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the vehicle fire then spread to near by vegetation.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Forward progress of the small brush fire has been stopped and crews are mopping up.

CAL FIRE SLO and the California Highway Patrol are on scene.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

