UPDATE: Tanglewood man arrested on suspicion of wife's murder

UPDATE: A gofundme account has been created to help pay for funeral expenses.

___

UPDATE (2:40 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Sunday night on suspicion of murder after he reportedly admitted to shooting his wife.

Sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute at a home in the 1800 block of Ironwood in Tanglewood, southwest of Santa Maria, and encountered Eladio Herrera, 63, sitting in a car in front of the house.

They say Herrera told deputies that he had shot his wife.

Authorities say deputies found Dolores Reyes, 38, inside the home with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to the chest.

Deputies and paramedics reportedly attempted life-saving measures but Reyes was pronounced dead after about 45 minutes.

Sheriff's officials say a Sheriff's Volunteer Chaplain and a worker from Social Services were called to provide support to the victim's family members who were on scene.

Herrera was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $2 million.

___

(12:22 a.m.) - According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Public Information Officer, at 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive for a domestic disturbance.

Officials confirmed one victim is deceased and one suspect is in custody.

At 10:43pm on 2/28 deputies responded to the 1800-blk of Ironwood for a domestic disturbance. One victim has been confirmed as deceased and one suspect is in custody. We do not believe there are outstanding suspects at this point. As information becomes available we will update. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) March 1, 2021

The SBC Sheriff's office does not believe there are outstanding suspects at this time.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.