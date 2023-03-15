Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dies in crash on Hwy 101 near Paso Robles

hwy 101 emergency.JPG
KSBY
hwy 101 emergency.JPG
Posted at 7:45 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 11:13:01-04

Fire officials responded to reports of a crash near Paso Robles Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. along Highway 101 near Wellsona Road in Paso Robles.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found three people at the scene, and extrication was needed to get them out of the vehicle.

Two of them were transported to the hospital, another person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg