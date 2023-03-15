One person dies in crash on Hwy 101 near Paso Robles

Fire officials responded to reports of a crash near Paso Robles Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. along Highway 101 near Wellsona Road in Paso Robles.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found three people at the scene, and extrication was needed to get them out of the vehicle.

Two of them were transported to the hospital, another person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.