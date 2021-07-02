One person dies in mobile home fire in Lompoc

Lompoc Fire officials responded to reports of a mobile home fire early Friday morning.

Fire officials say reports of the fire came in at around 12:20 a.m. on the 600 block of North O Street.

When first responders arrived they say they found a large fifth wheel in a mobile home park with smoke and flames coming from the unit.

Fire officials say when entering the mobile home they found a male down inside the RV. First responders removed him from the unit to perform life-saving measures. He was transported to the Lompoc Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Their name and age have not been released yet.

There was no further extension from the fire or damage to adjacent units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.