One person found dead following Morro Bay house fire

One person was found dead after a house fire in Morro Bay early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at about 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Kings Avenue.

According to the Morro Bay Police Department, officers who arrived at the scene just after receiving the call tried to enter the home but the fire was too intense and they were unable to check if anyone was inside.

Firefighters from the Morro Bay Fire Department, CAL FIRE, San Luis Obispo City Fire, and the California Men's Colony Fire Department responded to the fire.

Once the fire was contained and crews were able to search the home, they found one person dead inside.

The person's name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

