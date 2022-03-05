One person hospitalized, cat dies in Atascadero house fire

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say a fire broke out in the garage of a home located at 7775 Yesal Avenue at around 12:24 am.

When fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the garage and all roof vents. First responders were able to quickly gain access to the garage and keep the flames from reaching inside the home.

Fire officials say all four people inside the home were evacuated safely. One person received medical treatment for burns on their hands and was sent to the hospital for further care. One cat was found dead in the garage.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire within 30 minutes and remained on scene for three more hours to mop up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.