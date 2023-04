One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Los Olivos, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

A motorcycle collided with two vehicles on Highway 154 and Foxen Canyon Road today at 2:39 P.M. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports that a bystander performed CPR on a male motorcyclist.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. No one else was reported hurt. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.