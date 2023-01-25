One person hurt in crash at HWY 101 off-ramp

At least one person was hurt after a rollover crash on Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning.

First responders told KSBY that two cars collided at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of LOVR and the HWY 101 north off-ramp.

The driver of the car that was flipped had to be extricated from the vehicle using the jaws of life. Each car had only one occupant.

While the road is not closed, traffic is being controlled due to emergency services vehicles blocking lanes.

This is an ongoing story, and more information will be released here as it becomes available.

