One person injured in a shooting at a residence in Paso Robles

The Paso Robles Police Department responded to a shooting around 2 P.M. at Dorothy Ct in Paso Robles. Upon arrival, units found one victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

“Preliminarily it looks like that wound was superficial,” said Paso Robles Police Commander Todd Rehner. “They are in stable condition with a non-threatening wound.”

Paso Robles Police and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect, who was booked in San Miguel.

According to Commander Rehner, around 10-12 deputies are working on this case, which does not seem to be a domestic dispute. However, the victim and suspect knew each other.

“They are familiar with this residence, both parties involved, we need to look further,” added Commander Rehner.

There is no active shelter in place order, but deputies did ask families watching children play soccer in surrounding schools to evacuate the area as a safety precaution.

The incident is under investigation.

