Five Cities Fire responded to reports of a structure fire Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at an apartment complex located at 400 S Elm Street at 1:35 p.m.

When fire officials arrived they say they found an apartment fully engulfed in flames.

People are being asked to avoid the area as crews investigate and mop up the scene.

Fire officials say a woman was injured and was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.