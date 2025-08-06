One person injured in brush fire east of Lopez Lake

One person was reportedly injured when a vegetation fire broke out just east of Lopez Lake Wednesday morning.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department was called to the blaze on Hi Mountain Road around 10:30 a.m.

Officials initially reported that the fire had burned three acres of grass and could potentially grow to 50 acres.

According to the fire agency, units on scene requested medics for a burn victim around 11:30 a.m.

By 11:50 a.m., the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department said forward progress had been stopped after the fire burned 2.5 acres.

The agency added that crews will remain at the scene for the next two hours.