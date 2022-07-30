One person injured in Santa Barbara stabbing, police search for suspects

Santa Barbara Police responded to reports of a Friday night.

Police say they received multiple reports of a stabbing in the middle of the 1st West Block of Anapamu Street at about 9:00 pm.

When officers arrived they located a single adult male stabbing victim near Anapamu Street and State Street.

Witnesses told police it seemed some type of altercation occurred between the victim and the suspect(s) before the stabbing, and that the suspect(s) were last seen leaving the scene on foot towards Chapala Street

Community members rendered the victim aid until police and paramedics arrived on the scene. Once on scene, officers applied a tourniquet to the victim to stop bleeding from an appendage. The stabbing victim was transported to the Hospital by paramedics for treatment. Police say the victim is in stable condition.

Police are searching for the potential suspects and say they do not believe this incident is related to the previous shooting incident at Bohnett Park or the stabbing that occurred earlier in the week.