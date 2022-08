Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a crash at 3:53 P.M.

Upon arrival, authorities found a semi-truck that rolled over to the side of Highway 154 near Highway 101.

Authorities said one patient suffered minor injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

As of now, fire crews said there are no fuel leaks resulting from the crash.

Santa Barbara County Fire said the west bound lane of Highway 154 remains closed.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.