One person injured in shooting at Grover Beach 7-Eleven

Authorities at the scene of a shooting at the 7-Eleven store on Grand Ave. in Grover Beach on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 17:35:34-04

Grover Beach police are on the scene of a shooting at the 7-Eleven store at 4th St. and Grand Avenue.

Police say one person was wounded in the shooting.

Officers are looking for a suspect who fled in a black Ford Mustang with a license plate number of 6EZE426.

Surveillance image of the suspect vehicle related to a shooting at the Grover Beach 7-Eleven store on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

The car was last seen heading northbound on 4th Street toward Highway 101.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call 911 and to consider the suspect armed and dangerous.

Police say a semi-automatic weapon was used in the shooting.

Officers are conducting multiple witness interviews.

