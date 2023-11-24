One person injured in Templeton RV fire

One person was injured in an RV fire Friday morning in Templeton.

It happened at about 7:40 a.m. along the 900 block of Vineyard Drive.

According to Templeton Fire and Emergency Services, crews arrived to find a 20-foot RV that was engulfed in flames located next to a church. It reportedly took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials say one of the occupants of the trailer suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital. Several pets reportedly died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

