At least one person is dead near Templeton after a roll over incident late last night on Highway 101.

At around 10:40 p.m. Templeton CHP responded to the call of a roll over crash heading Southbound, just South of the Del Rio Off-ramp.

According to CHP'S traffic incident report, the vehicle rolled over onto the Frontage Rd. from the freeway.

By 11 p.m. the roadway was blocked off.

We are standing by for more information on exactly what happened.