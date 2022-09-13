One person killed after car went off the side of the road near Solvang

One person was killed and three others were injured after a car went off the side of a road near Solvang Monday night.

The crash was called in at about 10:17 p.m. along the 1400-block of Ballard Canyon Dr. for a BMW sedan about 20 feet off the side of the road. Officials say it came to rest in a tree.

There were four people inside the car when it crashed. Three people were able to get out of the vehicle, and one person had to be extricated.

The patient who had to be extricated was critically injured in the crash and was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Hospital, where the patient was pronounced dead.

Two passengers had minor injuries and were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center. The other passenger had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Santa Barbara County Fire, CHP and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff responded to the crash. Three ambulances were called to take the patients to the hospital.

The accident is under investigation.