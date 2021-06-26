One person killed in ATV crash at the Oceano Dunes

CAL FIRE SLO fire officials responded to a fatal ATV crash at the Oceano Dunes Saturday.

Fire officials say the rollover crash happened at around 12:21 p.m. near the dunes vent pipe area.

According to CAL FIRE, a single ATV rolled over and three people were involved in the crash.

Fire officials say one person died, another was transported by air to Marian Regional Medical Center and another person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

When first responders arrived they say one person was pinned under the ATV.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.