Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person killed in crash at Hwy 101 and Willow Rd. in Nipomo

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
The Willow Rd. offramp along northbound Highway 101 was closed following a crash on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
WILLOW FATAL.jpg
Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 20:46:43-04

One person was killed in a crash along northbound Highway 101 at the Willow Rd. offramp in Nipomo on Wednesday.

It happened just before 4:15 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a semi-truck that lost its load after colliding with a guardrail. The heavy equipment the truck was hauling rolled off the highway and landed on top of two vehicles that were on the offramp below.

No other injuries were reported.

The northbound Willow Rd. offramp was closed to traffic as a result of the crash. The northbound slow lane was also closed starting at Tefft Street.

Motorists are advised to expect heavy traffic and take an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."