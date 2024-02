One person was killed in a crash on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village, north of Lompoc, on Wednesday.

It happened at about 8:50 a.m. at Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two vehicles were involved.

Two people were also injured — one with major and one with moderate injuries — and taken to local hospitals.

The highway has been reduced to one lane while first responders are on the scene.