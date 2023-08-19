One person killed in crash on Highway 154 overnight

One person was killed in a crash that shut down Highway 154 overnight.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. near San Antonio Creek Road.

Two vehicles were involved.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a man who was driving a Nissan Altima died at the scene. He was the only person in that vehicle.

Five people in the other vehicle, an Infinity SUV, were injured. Fire officials said two of the people suffered critical injuries and three had moderate injuries. They were all taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

