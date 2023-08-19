Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person killed in crash on Highway 154 overnight

HWY 154 Police Lights.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
HWY 154 Police Lights.png
Posted at 8:09 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 11:09:51-04

One person was killed in a crash that shut down Highway 154 overnight.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. near San Antonio Creek Road.

Two vehicles were involved.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a man who was driving a Nissan Altima died at the scene. He was the only person in that vehicle.

Five people in the other vehicle, an Infinity SUV, were injured. Fire officials said two of the people suffered critical injuries and three had moderate injuries. They were all taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg