One person rescued after falling off Pirates Cove cliff

Posted at 6:59 PM, Jul 03, 2021
One person was rescued from the cliff at Pirates Cove after reportedly getting trapped Saturday afternoon.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, emergency crews responded to a cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 5:20 p.m.

A 38-year-old man had fallen down the cliff and sustained a laceration to his head, according to officials.

Rescuers were able to reach him from the beach.

The patient has been transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

CAL FIRE SLO, Port San Luis Harbor Patrol and USAR units responded to the rescue.

