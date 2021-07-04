One person rescued after falling off Pirates Cove cliff

One person was rescued from the cliff at Pirates Cove after reportedly getting trapped Saturday afternoon.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, emergency crews responded to a cliff rescue at Pirates Cove in Avila Beach around 5:20 p.m.

A 38-year-old man had fallen down the cliff and sustained a laceration to his head, according to officials.

Rescuers were able to reach him from the beach.

The patient has been transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

CAL FIRE SLO, Port San Luis Harbor Patrol and USAR units responded to the rescue.