One person shot, killed at a market in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a deadly shooting Saturday night in Orcutt.

It happening at about 8 p.m. outside of Melody Market located at 130 E. Foster Road.

When deputies arrived, they say they found one person dead at the scene.

Deputies say the shooting involved an off-duty Santa Maria Police Department officer who was on-scene during the incident.

Deputies are continuing their investigation and say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

The identity of the person who died is not being released. And the identity of the officer involved will be released at a later date.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information to assist investigators and contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (805) 681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805)681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.