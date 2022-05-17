One person stuck on old shipwreck near Cayucos Pier

CAL FIRE personnel are conducting a water rescue after a person got stuck on an old shipwreck.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the person is stuck north of Cayucos Pier at high tide.

The person, reportedly, is unable to swim.

WATER RESCUE: North of Cayucos Pier at “Abolones”. One person stuck on an old shipwreck at high tide unable to swim. Rescue swimmers have made contact, attempting to bring the patient to shore. #Cayucos #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/GvrcDukgO0 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 17, 2022

Rescue swimmers have made contact and are attempting to bring the person to shore.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

