Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person stuck on old shipwreck near Cayucos Pier

water rescue.jfif
CAL FIRE SLO<br/><br/>
water rescue
water rescue.jfif
Posted at 8:54 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 23:54:14-04

CAL FIRE personnel are conducting a water rescue after a person got stuck on an old shipwreck.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the person is stuck north of Cayucos Pier at high tide.

The person, reportedly, is unable to swim.

Rescue swimmers have made contact and are attempting to bring the person to shore.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png