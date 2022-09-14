One person taken to hospital after fire in Five Cities

One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire broke out in Arroyo Grande Wednesday morning.

The fire was first called in at 7:37 a.m. for black smoke coming from a unit at an apartment complex at 450 S. Elm St.

Multiple fire crews were sent to the fire.

Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman told KSBY that residents used an on-site extinguisher and water hose to get the fire under control quickly.

The apartment unit's single resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

While the unit that burned will likely be red tagged, Lieberman said that no other apartments appear to be damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.