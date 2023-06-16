One resident displaced after structure fire in Cuyama

One person has been displaced after a structure fire broke out in Cuyama last night.
The fire broke out on the 4800 block of Sisquoc St.
A smoke detector alerted a neighbor who then called 911.
Santa Barbara County Firefighters from the new Station 27 responded to the call.
They had the fire confined to the kitchen before ultimately knocking it down at 9:38 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Structure Fire- 4800 Blk Sisquoc St, Cuyama. Working smoke detector alerted neighbor who called 911. Fire knocked down(09:38pm) & confined to kitchen by County firefighters from the new station 27. One resident displaced. Fire under investigation. CT 09:50pm pic.twitter.com/U0Re0di5AL— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) June 16, 2023