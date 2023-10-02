One San Luis Obispo resident celebrates 100 years of life with family and friends

One San Luis Obispo resident spent Sunday celebrating with her family and friends in honor of her 100th birthday.

In light of her birthday celebration, Marie Wilson did have one wish for the community, to encourage them to volunteer.

“There is a pitch that I want to make for Sierra Vista Hospital. They are short of volunteers there. They would like to have more volunteers so they could do more work at that hospital. It's a lovely hospital,” said Wilson.

Wilson used to spend her days volunteering at Twin Cities Hospital in the gift shop, and with "caring callers," the Salvation Army, and Catholic Daughters.