One shot, injured in Santa Maria on Tuesday

First responders are on scene for a shooting in Santa Maria on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of N Broadway in Santa Maria, at the intersection of Broadway and Donovan Rd. Police say the shooting happened at a gas station.

Officials say one person was injured and is being taken to Marian Regional Medical Center. No additional details were immediately available.

Santa Maria Police are investigating the shooting, and the public is being urged to avoid the area.

Officials say they have not closed any roads in the area.

