One suspect arrested, second at large in 2021 Foxen Canyon Road murder

Murder charges have been filed against the two suspects accused in the murder of 17-year-old Santiago Maldonado Martinez, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office press release on Monday.

The murder reportedly took place on Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria on May 7, 2021. Authorities say that they responded to a 911 call about a single-vehicle traffic collision in the area. They reportedly determined that the car had not been in a collision and that its occupant, later identified as the murder victim, was deceased.

One suspect, Fabian Apolinar-Solano, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in court on Friday. The 35-year-old man is currently in custody with bail set at $4 million and is scheduled to return to the Santa Maria Superior Court on July 8.

The other suspect, 29-year-old Hilario Moreno Solano, is still at large and has an outstanding murder arrest warrant, according to the County District Attorney's Office.

Officials say that Moreno Solano also allegedly used a firearm in the murder.

The County District Attorney's Office urges the public to contact Detective Matt Maxwell of the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office with any information about Solano's whereabouts.