One-way traffic control on Highway 1 from Pismo Beach to Oceano Wednesday night

A project to resurface Highway 1 from Pismo Beach through Oceano will result in one-way traffic control Wednesday night.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., crews will set up protective barriers for upcoming work in the area from Grand Avenue to south of Pershing Drive near the Pismo Beach State Beach Oceano Dunes Campground.

The southbound Mattie Road off-ramp in Pismo Beach will also be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In addition, a full road closure of Highway 1 from Gracia Way to Valley Road in Oceano that began this week will remain in place until mid-June.

In addition to resurfacing nearly seven miles of the highway, this $13 million project includes new concrete retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation and safety improvements, new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems.

It is expected to be completed in November 2023.

