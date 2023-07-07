One-way traffic control on Highway 154 continuing July 10

An emergency repair project on Highway 154 will result in one-way traffic control north of Camp Tequepis Road from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13, Caltrans announced.

A 24/7 flagging operation will be in place at post mile 16 from 8 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Crews will be conducting slope failure repairs along the westbound side of the highway, which will include the removal and replacement of portions of the westbound lane. The initial damage occurred during the winter storms in January.

The contractor is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. The contract is worth $7.4 million.