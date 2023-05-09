Watch Now
One-way traffic control on Hwy 41 West in Atascadero

Caltrans District 5
A heads up for north San Luis Obispo County drivers, there will be one-way traffic control on Highway 41 in Atascadero later this week.
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 09, 2023
Caltrans officials say this is due to a project to replace an eroded culvert that caused a sinkhole on the northbound shoulder of Highway 41 near San Gabriel Road in Atascadero.

The one-way traffic control is scheduled for Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flaggers will be directing traffic. Officials say drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

This two-day project is part of the larger emergency contract for the slide which occurred on Highway 41 earlier this year.

