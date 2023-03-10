Watch Now
Ongoing sewage spill reported in Cambria

Santa Rosa Creek, Cambria
Santa Rosa Creek, Cambria
Posted at 1:54 PM, Mar 10, 2023
A sewage spill was reported Friday in Cambria as Santa Rosa Creek spilled over its banks.

The spill was reported shortly after 11 a.m. on March 10 from a lift station at 2282 Burton Drive.

Officials say it's unknown how much sewage has been released and because the station is underwater, crews have been unable to access it to stop the spill. They say the spill was caused by the flooding.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is warning people to stay out of the Santa Rosa Creek flood waters.

